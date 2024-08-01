5,626 Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth $218,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,531,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,985.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,531,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,985.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,919 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,196.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,516. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

