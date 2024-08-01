6,267 Shares in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of FC stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $572.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

