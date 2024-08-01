8,580 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Up 1.5 %

CBU opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

