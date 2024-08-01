888 (LON:888) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.56

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.56 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.13). 888 shares last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.10), with a volume of 733,225 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.67) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.09) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

888 Trading Down 1.2 %

888 Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.96.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

