AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AAR by 737.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AAR by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,800.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,800.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NYSE:AIR opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $656.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

