AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.57% of AAR worth $224,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AAR by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AAR by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AAR by 1,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 36,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,708 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.54. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Articles

