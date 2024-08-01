Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

