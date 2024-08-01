Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.18

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.18 and traded as high as C$18.19. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.13, with a volume of 888 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.18. The firm has a market cap of C$315.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.66.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of C$28.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.4394904 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

