Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $1,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,269,235 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,438,938 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,548.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $1,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,269,235 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,483 shares of company stock worth $2,358,243 over the last ninety days. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ACEL opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $927.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.47. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.