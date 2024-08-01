Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 130,317 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $169,412.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,578,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,609,123 shares of company stock worth $2,976,646. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.27. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

