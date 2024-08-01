Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Acreage Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

