Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $22.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

ACRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Acrivon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACRV opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

