Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 246,272 shares changing hands.

Active Energy Group Trading Down 14.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £89,023.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.40.

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

