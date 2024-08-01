ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Stock Price Up 9%

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 134.12 ($1.73). Approximately 280,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 175,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.58).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ActiveOps from GBX 165 ($2.12) to GBX 180 ($2.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
In other news, insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of £119.98 ($154.33) per share, with a total value of £14,997.50 ($19,291.87). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 421 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,646. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.
