ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 57,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,048,677.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,171.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $830,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 57,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,048,677.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,171.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,369 shares of company stock worth $12,178,292. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.08 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

