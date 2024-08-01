ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) PT Raised to C$52.00

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

TSE ADEN opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. ADENTRA has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

