ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADENTRA

ADENTRA Trading Down 2.3 %

ADENTRA Company Profile

Shares of TSE:ADEN opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. ADENTRA has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $45.25.

(Get Free Report)

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.