ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) PT Raised to C$56.50 at Cormark

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ADEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of ADENTRA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Shares of ADEN stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. ADENTRA has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

