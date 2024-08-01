Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS opened at $177.04 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

