Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.14.

AEIS opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.63. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 128,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

