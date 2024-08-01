Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Positive Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $144.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

