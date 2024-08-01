Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.45.

AMD opened at $144.48 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.64 and its 200-day moving average is $168.10. The company has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 212.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

