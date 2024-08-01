Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $138.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day moving average of $168.26. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $223.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.