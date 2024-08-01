Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.45.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $144.48 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% in the second quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.