Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $138.44, but opened at $150.73. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $153.29, with a volume of 16,177,896 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

