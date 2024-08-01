Advanced Micro Devices Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 916,630 call options on the company. This is an increase of 26% compared to the typical volume of 727,297 call options.

AMD opened at $144.48 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 212.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

