Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Global Management LP raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,047,650 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 249,905 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,262 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE STM opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $53.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

