Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $5,609,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $9,674,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $117,599,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zscaler by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $179.35 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.50 and a 200 day moving average of $198.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

