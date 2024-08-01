Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 248 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

