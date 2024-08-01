Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,376,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,336,000 after buying an additional 317,263 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,360,000 after buying an additional 805,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,861,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after buying an additional 186,185 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,366,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 975,736 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $7,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

