Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $328.74 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Andy Weitz 8,454 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

