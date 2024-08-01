Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 33.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

AEHR opened at $18.87 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.72 million, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $304,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

