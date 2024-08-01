AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. AerSale has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $357.29 million, a PE ratio of -673.33 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

About AerSale

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 9.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in AerSale by 783.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

