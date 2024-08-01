AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AerSale Stock Performance
Shares of ASLE stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. AerSale has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $357.29 million, a PE ratio of -673.33 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale
About AerSale
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AerSale
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.