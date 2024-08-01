Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.95 and last traded at C$7.91. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.85.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

