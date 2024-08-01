Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.5% per year over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $24.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day moving average of $159.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.