agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 43,310,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of AGL stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.60.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $210,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 166.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 42.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 273,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 17,790.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

