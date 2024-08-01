Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.
Agora Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 7.84. Agora has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $230.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.01.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 57.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.
