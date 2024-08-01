Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Agora Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 7.84. Agora has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $230.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.01.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 57.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agora Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Agora by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 746,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 143,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

