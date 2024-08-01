Air Canada (TSE:AC) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$21.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Air Canada traded as low as C$15.92 and last traded at C$15.94, with a volume of 247501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AC. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.02.

Air Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.27. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

