Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group has set its FY24 guidance at $0.55-0.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.550-0.800 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

ATSG stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATSG. TD Cowen upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get Our Latest Report on ATSG

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.