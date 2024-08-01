Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group has set its FY24 guidance at $0.55-0.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.550-0.800 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air Transport Services Group

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.