Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AKAM opened at $98.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.29. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

