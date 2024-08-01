Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $113.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.44.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $98.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.29. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.