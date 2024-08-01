AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Raised to C$3.75

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$55.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.48.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
