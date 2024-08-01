AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Raised to C$3.75

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$55.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.48.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

