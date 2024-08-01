Alarm.com (ALRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Alarm.com to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Alarm.com has set its FY24 guidance at $2.14-$2.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.140-2.160 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALRM opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

