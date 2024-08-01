Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alector were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alector by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Alector by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 8,040 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $38,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 8,040 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $38,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Alector stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

