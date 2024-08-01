Allan S. Martin Sells 11,433 Shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.13) million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

