Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $56.07 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,350,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

