Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Update

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 662,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $136.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average is $125.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Allegion has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $141.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,441,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,306,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,432,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after purchasing an additional 470,104 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $120,959,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

