Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVAL opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $149.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $27.11.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF ( NASDAQ:IVAL Free Report ) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

