Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IVAL opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $149.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $27.11.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile
The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
