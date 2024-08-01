Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of APT opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of -0.72.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

About Alpha Pro Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 893.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 108,181 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 62,437 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 2.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.