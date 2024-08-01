Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of APT opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of -0.72.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter.
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
